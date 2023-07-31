O’s win over Yanks a thriller — except for this one thing ... | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs to third base in a game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The 9-3 Baltimore win featured a crushing 7-0 first inning. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

This has been an exhilarating ride with our beloved Baltimore Orioles this season. Fans are flocking to our gem of a ballpark, and the tables have been turned so that our O’s are in first place and the dreaded Yankees are in the basement, trying to keep their heads above sea level (”Orioles jump on Yankees early for 9-3 win in Sunday night spotlight, claim season series for first time since 2016,” July 30).

There is, however, one thing that still chafes me, and that is how Yankees fans are still very much a presence in Oriole Park at Camden Yards when their team comes to Baltimore to play the Orioles.

I need to know how we can keep Yanks fans to an absolute minimum at our ballpark. Are Orioles fans purchasing tickets then selling them to Yankees fans? I am sure this is but one of the many ways the Yankees faithful acquire tickets at Camden Yards.

Nothing would make me happier than seeing a sea of black and orange in the stands — and less of the dreaded, pompous pinstripes when I go to “our” ballpark. Go O’s!

— Patrick Lynch, Towson

