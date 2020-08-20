Writing letters can form new memories | READER COMMENTARY

I read Dan Rodrick’s column on letter writing with great interest (”Want to help the postal service and feel less isolated during the pandemic? Write more letters,” August 18). Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been writing letters to my five grandchildren (ages 8 through 14). They live locally, but initially I could not see them. Their moms used the letters as part of their writing curriculum. I would tell a story about my life and ask them some questions to encourage a response. The kids loved getting their own personal mail, such a novelty these days! The responses have slowed over the summer and I am seeing them in person a bit more. But I have continued to write. Hopefully they will keep the letters and look back on them as a chronicle of these strange times as well as a peek into the childhood and thoughts of their grandmother.