Wrestling coach deserves his reputation back | READER COMMENTARY

Neil Adleberg, the wrestling coach acquitted of sexual abuse charges on Friday, June 30, 2023

In the only trial of an accused abuser from the four-year Maryland Attorney General’s investigation into Catholic Church sexual abuse, the defendant, a former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach, was found not guilty on all counts (”Judge: Former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach not guilty on all counts in alleged sex abuse case,” June 30).

Neil Adleberg, the 75-year-old defendant, in the year and a half leading up to his trial, suffered a different kind of abuse: character assassination.

Over many years, active as a wrestling coach, respected for his dedication to the sport and founder of interstate tournaments, he was shattered by the accusations and indictment. Unfortunately, the year and a half of waiting for his trial, amid media publicity about the accusations, resulted in the perverted “justice” of guilty until proven innocent.

When Adleberg was found “innocent on all counts” in his trial, he said, “I have to regain my reputation” as, according to The Sun, “a prominent member of the Maryland wrestling community for decades.”

May he succeed.

— Don Killgallon, Cockeysville

