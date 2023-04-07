Here’s to the lyrical joys of a World Series game in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken's car is surrounded by fans during the World Series victory parade through Baltimore. File. (Gene Sweeney, Jr./Baltimore Sun). (Baltimore Sun)

It was bittersweet reading the recent article about the Orioles’ World Series win in 1983 (”The Orioles’ last World Series title was 40 seasons ago. Fans hope rebuilt team is close to ending that drought.” March 30).

I would add another acknowledgment to the list of considerable Series’ milestones. Not only did John Denver sing the National Anthem to begin Game 1, he took to the top of the O’s dugout at the seventh inning stretch, shook the rain off of his buckskin fringed jacket an led 50,000-plus fans in “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

— John Tansey, Catonsville

