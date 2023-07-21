Let us honor tradition and welcome refugees | READER COMMENTARY

Guatemalan migrants who were deported from the U.S. deplane at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City on May 11, 2023. At the end of June, Care Centers for Migrants and Refugees began receiving requests from people seeking to migrate through the Safe Mobility program launched by the governments of the United States and Guatemala with the aim of discouraging irregular migration from Central America. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy, File) (Santiago Billy/AP)

I recently joined a delegation to El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, the world’s largest urban border region, and I was both saddened and deeply moved by the stories of migrants there, some who had requested asylum and were on the U.S. side, and others in Mexico who were seeking admission to our country.

I worked for years in immigration advocacy and have spent time on the border. With every visit, I learn something new about global migration patterns and why people flee their homelands. I had not previously seen so many family groups traveling together. Often, men migrate alone to find work and bring their families to a more stable situation in the United States. Whole family units, including extended family, undertaking a treacherous journey signals that conditions in their home countries are so dire that they dare not leave family members behind.

Advertisement

I had never seen so many Venezuelans at the border. Years of political turmoil in Venezuela has wrought economic collapse, resulting in scarcities of food and medicine; the health care system is on the verge of collapse; violent crime and murder have skyrocketed.

Refugee shelters on the border were full of Venezuelans who had made the trip by land, some 3,000 miles, via Colombia, the Darien Gap — unforgiving jungle between Panama and South America — Central America and Mexico. I heard story after story of hunger, unemployment, criminality and threats to those left behind.

Advertisement

I met a family of six (mother, father and their four children, ages 4 to 11), in a shelter in El Paso who had come from Caracas, and rode La Bestia (the Beast), a cargo train, for three days through Mexico. As they rode on top of the train, they clung tightly to their children. They lost all their belongings during the trek, yet they were grateful that they had made it to our country, even as they slept in donated clothes on gym mats in a church hall. At the border, they had been granted parole into the United States to allow them to pursue their asylum claim. They were gathering funds by working whatever day jobs they could find to travel to Chicago where a Venezuelan friend was to receive them in his home until they found work.

Another Venezuelan family (mother, father, and infant daughter) shared a similar story of why they left Caracas, but they waited in desperation in Mexico for an appointment at the border just to apply for asylum.

Migrants now face a new hurdle in making an asylum claim. Since May 11, those seeking asylum must use the CBP 1 app to request an appointment at a U.S. border crossing and can no longer just show up at the border. While the stated purpose of using the app is to create a more orderly process, what it has essentially done is create more chaos. The sheer volume of asylum seekers vastly outweighs the number of available appointments — only 1,000 daily. This requirement favors those with means — newer phones and access to better WiFi — and it raises questions about us not meeting our international obligations. Under U.S. and international law, all people have the right to apply for asylum and to have that claim evaluated by immigration officials.

If you are so moved, reach out to your elected officials. Ask them to respect our laws and to continue our country’s honorable tradition as a safe haven and a nation of welcome.

— Cathleen Farrell, Annapolis

The writer is chief communications officer for the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.