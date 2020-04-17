Trump is dead wrong to slash WHO funding in the middle of a global pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

All of us must protest in the the strongest terms President Donald Trump’s decision to renege our funding obligation to the World Health Organization in this time of such great need for the sole purpose of shifting blame for his own failures (“What the World Health Organization does, and how US funding cuts could affect its ability to fight diseases,” April 15). This stunt will directly cost lives including from malaria and the many other conditions the WHO addresses. We must stop and reverse these mad decisions, borne of fear and selfishness, and continue to fund the essential work of the WHO.