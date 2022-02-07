In World Cup, U.S. left Honduras in the cold — unfairly | READER COMMENTARY

The U.S. Soccer Federation’s choice of St. Paul, Minnesota — where it was 3 degrees Fahrenheit at game time with a minus-14 wind chill factor — for last Wednesday’s game against Honduras in FIFA World Cup qualifying was nothing but dirty pool. As the AP article that The Sun ran says, the USSF “strategically picked frigid Minnesota for this match” (”US beats Honduras 3-0 in World Cup qualifying in a minus-14 wind chill in Minnesota: ‘Soccer shouldn’t be endured this way’,’” Feb. 3).
Obviously, the USSF could have picked Florida, California or Arizona, which wouldn’t have disadvantaged the U.S. but would have given Honduras a decent chance to compete. The choice worked for the USSF: Three Honduran starters just couldn’t handle the cold and for that reason were substituted out at halftime.
Of course, I’m glad we won 3-0. The victory maintained our very good chance to qualify for the World Cup this summer. We certainly don’t want a repeat of 2018 when the U.S. didn’t qualify. While Honduras is currently the weakest team in the qualifying tournament, every team and every game must be taken seriously.
Still, dirty pool is dirty pool.
Vic Simon, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.