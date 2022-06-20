Crime likely doomed Baltimore’s World Cup bid | READER COMMENTARY

Al Hutchinson, Mayor Brandon Scott and Terry Hasseltine all are mystified as to why Baltimore came up short for the World Cup (”Baltimore not among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup held in U.S., Canada and Mexico,” Jan. 16). I’m no expert, but I think it can be summed up in a word unspoken: crime.

Not just ordinary crime like breaking and enterings or the garden variety gang murders, but senseless assaults on visitors, shootings in public gatherings, where innocent bystanders, are hit that even take place in the heart of the Inner Harbor. Then there are all these young men and boys illegally carrying illegal guns and show no hesitation to use them in any location, as well as the proven fact that, even if you are in a group, there is no assurance of safety.

Additionally, our police force is stretched thin and in a quagmire of internal issues. Police officers are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Even Baltimore’s state’s attorney is distracted by her upcoming candidacy and an indictment against her.

When I saw the first article about Baltimore’s hopes for the World Cup, the thought crossed my mind. It’s no mystery to me.

— Georgia Corso, Baltimore

