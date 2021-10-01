Time to rethink the 40-hour workweek | READER COMMENTARY

As workers spread out of urban areas, commuting time became much greater. The thing I hated most about my job was the commute. As it is common for both parents to work, what time is left for family life? We’re now in the third decade of the 21st century and it is definitely time to rethink the 40-hour week. Parents need more time with their children. We see evidence of this constantly. We need to move forward and improve the quality of the lives of our neighbors and our nation.