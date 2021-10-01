Time to rethink the 40-hour workweek | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Jeff Rew favors a four-day workweek consisting of 10-hour days, but he disagrees with the commentator who wishes the four-day week to consist of 8-hour days so that the workweek would be 32 hours (”The best route to a four-day workweek is the 10-hour day,” Sept. 28). In the past, most work was agrarian with more people relocating to cities during the Industrial Revolution. Many people worked 60-to-100-hour workweeks. President Ulysses S. Grant gave federal employees an 8-hour day.
In 1940, the 40-hour workweek became law. Henry Ford was a strong advocate of the 8-hour day as he felt that greater time diminished productivity. Up to that point, white collar workers were in their offices until 1 p.m. on Saturdays. This change allowed people to spend more time with their families and to deal with other matters. Also, sitting in front of a computer for 10 hours would not seem to be conducive to healthy living
As workers spread out of urban areas, commuting time became much greater. The thing I hated most about my job was the commute. As it is common for both parents to work, what time is left for family life? We’re now in the third decade of the 21st century and it is definitely time to rethink the 40-hour week. Parents need more time with their children. We see evidence of this constantly. We need to move forward and improve the quality of the lives of our neighbors and our nation.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
