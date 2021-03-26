Pandemic’s lesson: Help for the working poor pays off | READER COMMENTARY

The impact of poverty begins before birth for women who lack adequate nutrition and experience the stresses associated with food insecurity and other aspects of poverty. By strengthening nutrition programs, such as WIC and food stamps (SNAP: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), the American Rescue Plan provides support for pregnant women and children’s health and well-being. It is far easier to ensure that children are born healthy, rather than to undo the negative effects of poverty throughout life, and into the next generation. Investing in ALICE households and children provides an infrastructure that ensures that future generations are well prepared to support us all.