Why fewer U.S. workers? Start with demographics. | READER COMMENTARY

In the recent commentary, “The labor market’s double-edged sword” (Oct. 14), Rachel Greszler of the Heritage Foundation states that although the unemployment rate matches the pre-pandemic, half-century low of 3.5%, the labor force is 2.8 million workers less than prior to the pandemic. She claims that this is all due to government policies.

Specifically, the length of time that one could receive unemployment benefits was increased during the pandemic from 26 weeks to 18 months. Given the high unemployment at that time and the lack of employment opportunities, this move was justified to support workers who lost employment. Additionally, Greszler’s claim that ending the Donald Trump-era program, which allowed trade and industry groups, corporations and other entities to develop their own apprenticeships, affected the size of the labor market is misleading.

The Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Program (IRAP) had its roots in a 2017 executive order by then-President Trump. IRAP directed the Department of Labor to consider regulations that would allow companies to develop apprenticeship programs. President Joe Biden rescinded the order after taking office. Why? IRAP was a lower quality duplication of the existing Registered Apprenticeship Program. The latter was established in 1937 and sets standards for what constitutes a quality apprenticeship. I have difficulty understanding how this affects labor market participation, and Greszler fails to explain the link between the rescission of IRAP and the decline in the labor force.

And lastly, she claims that the government’s redefinition of what constitutes an independent worker somehow affects labor market participation. The proposed rule would provide guidance on classifying workers and seeks to combat employee misclassification. How does that affect labor market participation? These independent workers still exist.

There are more salient reasons for the decline in the labor force. Researchers have found that slower population growth and an aging population (baby boomers retiring rather than reentering the labor market) puts downward pressure on labor force growth for some time. In addition, one can point to the lack of available or affordable child care, among others.

A more balanced approach to explain the decline in the labor force is what is needed, not incomplete research that is promoted in the news.

— Louise Laurence, Baltimore

