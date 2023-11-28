Union leader: Project labor agreements key to Maryland’s future | READER COMMENTARY

The administrations of President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore showed they both understand that workers are the foundation of key Maryland infrastructure projects when Governor Moore announced investments in training and technical education for Maryland’s workers (”Biden administration, Gov. Wes Moore announce emphasis on working with labor unions, technical schools on infrastructure projects,” Nov. 13).

This, however, was not the governor’s only workforce announcement. A few days later, he also announced and signed an executive order on project labor agreements or PLAs.

It is evident from these workforce announcements that Moore does not see this funding simply as a way to build a road or bridge. Instead, he sees an opportunity to create good-paying jobs that bring Maryland’s working families into the middle class without costing the taxpayers one additional cent.

Nine projects will use PLAs under this executive order. Even though PLAs have been used in Maryland before to keep public and private projects safe, on time and on budget, it is the first time that a governor of Maryland is recognizing the importance of PLAs and encouraging their use long into the future.

Most people only acknowledge a physical structure being built, but Moore is prioritizing the needs of the local Marylanders whose skills and hard work make it possible to actually build those projects. That is leadership.

When PLAs are involved, construction is more than a job. It is a lifeline to those who need it most: local, minority residents. Other states should consider similar action so that PLAs can continue to build our middle class and build our country one project at a time.

— Dennis L. Martire, Reston, Virginia

The writer is vice president and mid-Atlantic regional manager of the Laborers’ International Union of North America representing thousands of construction workers throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

