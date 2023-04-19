How to avoid work zone crashes: Slow down and pay attention | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Department of Transportation vehicles like this one are often damaged when drivers plow into them on local highway work zones. Gov. Wes Moore was joined by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state transportation officials at a new conference to publicly urge motorists to slow down, stay alert and, if possible, move over in work zones. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Six roadway workers were killed last month when a driver traveling at high speed collided with another car on the Baltimore Beltway, Interstate 695 (”Where is the rage (and policing) over deaths on Maryland’s roads?” April 19).

The force of the crash sent the vehicle barreling into a highway construction zone, causing the vehicle to flip. The video from a nearby Maryland Department of Transportation camera makes it clear no one in the pathway of that car had any chance to survive.

The loss and emotional toll for the families are unimaginable. As one victim’s widow told reporters, “Innocent people pay later for [motorists’] mistakes.” The five men and one woman were parents, brothers and a sister, uncles and an aunt, and in some cases, the sole provider for their family.

According to National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse (workzonesafety.org) data, 857 people were killed in work zones in 2020 — the most recent year of available data — because of mistakes by others. One in 10 of these fatalities is a worker. More than 44,000 people annually are also injured at these sites.

One hundred percent of these incidents are preventable.

As another busy spring construction season begins and the April 17-21 National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off, the tragedy on I-695 serves as a wake-up call to a serious public health and safety crisis.

Slow down and obey speed limits. The faster a car is going, the greater likelihood someone will be hit and killed. Imagine your workspace being feet away from traffic moving at 60 miles per hour or faster. These are the conditions highway workers face daily.

Pay attention to the signs and workers directing you. Put your mobile device down, and avoid all other distractions when behind the wheel so that you are fully focused on surrounding traffic conditions.

Expect the unexpected. Roadway construction zones are dynamic places with conditions changing regularly. Keep an eye out for workers and their equipment as well as new traffic patterns.

Stay calm. Expect delays, leave early or take an alternate route if possible; no meeting or text message is worth risking someone’s life.

Be kind. Workers are out there helping keep you safe and improving the roadways and bridges you use every day.

Pledge to drive safely. For Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the National Safety Council is asking U.S. road users to commit to driving distraction-free.

— Dave Bauer, Washington, D.C. and Lorraine Martin, Itasca, Illinois

The writers are, respectively, president and chief executive officer of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, and president and chief executive officer of the National Safety Council.

