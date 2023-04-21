Here’s two ways to better protect highway work zones | READER COMMENTARY

Traffic passes the debris-filled construction area in the center median of the Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695) near Woodlawn where a day earlier six construction workers were killed when an out-of-control car went in between the concrete barriers. March 23, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

When reading about the tragic crash on the Baltimore Beltway killing six workers, I came up with some ideas that may help make the construction sites safer (”How to avoid work zone crashes: Slow down and pay attention,” April 19).

In areas where the construction work is behind a concrete barrier, place a dump truck with a crash cushion blocking the access point (like on the beltway site). The truck can be backed up to allow workers and construction materials onto the site then driven forward to block the opening like a cork.

Another idea would be to station a police car with flashing emergency lights on to bring attention to an active construction area and for traffic to slow down, both day and night construction.

If there aren’t enough police cars to place at most construction zones, how about allowing a pole mounted light placed on the concrete barrier or on a construction vehicle with flashing red and blue lights, again to draw attention to the approaching work zone? The use of the flashing red and blue lights draw more attention than the standard amber lights seen on other vehicles.

I feel that either of these low cost ideas can be implemented now.

— Wes Chan, Westminster

