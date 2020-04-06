Parents now forced to juggle at-home work and child care deserve a break | READER COMMENTARY

My own thoughts of concern for parents trying to work from home were reinforced by the recent commentary, “Parenting and working from home is hurting my well-being. Companies shouldn’t be so demanding during the COVID-19 pandemic” (April 2).
I, fortunately, am retired, but I hear the groans of teachers who may be working more than the number of hours they normally spend at school and in planning, agonizing about how to manage that as well as home-school their own children, helping them get through their assignments.
In addition, do we remember or imagine how time-consuming it is to parent a baby? I know a health worker, working from home in her position considered essential, who has to take the risk of taking her 6-month-old baby to day care in order to complete the work she is required to do. Child-rearing requires meal preparation, emotional support for the young, physical challenges for the children, etc., etc. It can’t be done while concentrating on work on the computer, meetings on Zoom, or other mind-occupying tasks.
So, how about the city, the school board and private employers (and all others who expect their employees to work from home) adjust their expectations during this time?
Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.