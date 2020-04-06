Parents now forced to juggle at-home work and child care deserve a break | READER COMMENTARY

In addition, do we remember or imagine how time-consuming it is to parent a baby? I know a health worker, working from home in her position considered essential, who has to take the risk of taking her 6-month-old baby to day care in order to complete the work she is required to do. Child-rearing requires meal preparation, emotional support for the young, physical challenges for the children, etc., etc. It can’t be done while concentrating on work on the computer, meetings on Zoom, or other mind-occupying tasks.