Woodlawn incident could have been prevented by use red flag law | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland is one of 19 states that has an extreme risk protection order (ERPO), a civil tool that could have allowed law enforcement to petition a judge to intervene and remove the guns from this situation before this tragedy occurred and prevent the shooter from making future firearms purchases. Maryland’s ERPO law was passed and signed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018 following the tragic mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The law, commonly referred to as a “red flag law,” empowers law enforcement, family members and health care providers to petition a court to temporarily remove a gun from those who pose a danger to themselves or others. This proactive approach has saved lives across the country. But it can only save lives if it’s used.