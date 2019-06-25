Pay women's soccer team what they deserve

Eliyah Burg, in her recent letter to the editor ("U.S. women's soccer team deserves greater financial support,” June 18), showed remarkable intelligence and incredible restraint in her response to two seriously ignorant and misogynistic letters from Rex Fisher ("Male athletes are paid more because they are stronger and faster — and more people watch them,” June 13) and John H. Bowen ("Nobody cares about women's sports,” June 14).

I applaud her unreservedly and would like to remind these men that the issue is this: equal pay for equal work. The women soccer players play on the same size of field and for the same length of time as the men do. They must be paid the same as the men. It has nothing to do with whether you personally can't be bothered to watch the women play great soccer or how much income their sport generates. Support the women. Be proud of the women. Pay the women what they deserve.

Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville

