Stand up for women’s rights in Iran — and the U.S. | READER COMMENTARY

Women chant while holding a banner reading "Women, Life, Freedom" during a demonstration to show support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) (Aurelien MORISSARD/AP)

As a feminist and human rights activist, I stand with the Iranians who bravely have taken to the streets to condemn Iran’s morality police (”Paris marchers rally in support of women in Iran,” Oct. 3). Many around the world are protesting in support of our sister Iranian feminists.

It is my understanding that after the 1979 revolution that toppled the dictatorial shah, women became second-class citizens in a country controlled by male mullahs. I sincerely hope that the protests in Iran will bring equality for women and an end to the morality police.

Unfortunately, women’s rights are being dismantled in the United States by a right-wing controlled Supreme Court. Like the women in Iran, U.S. feminists and our supporters will have to continue taking it to the streets. Otherwise, long-secured rights may wind up in the history dustbin.

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

