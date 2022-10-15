Still a future for women’s colleges | READER COMMENTARY

The entrance to Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. File. (Rich Rolen/The Morning Call). (Rich Rolen / Special to The Morning Call)

Several years ago when many of the women’s colleges were going coed, Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was faced with a similar situation.

Muhlenberg College, a men’s college a mile away, was interested in combining our two colleges under one umbrella. When the alumnae found out it was not going to be an equal partnership as it was presented, the alumnae complained and complained loudly. The result? Cedar Crest is still a women’s college and since then has be led by three strong dedicated women presidents.

Don’t give up Notre Dame of Maryland University alumnae (”Tough choices for women’s colleges,” Oct. 6)!

— Dorothy Carpenter, Reisterstown

