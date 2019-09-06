Wrong to say women are ‘entitled’ to STEM jobs

In a recent editorial (“Women in STEM: The pendulum hasn’t swung nearly far enough,” Sept. 3), you pose the question: “Just how many of the science and technology jobs are women entitled?” The correct answer to this question is “zero.”
No one should be entitled to anything based exclusively upon individual physical identity characteristics. One cannot simultaneously condemn and embrace sex-based discrimination, depending upon who it benefits, without appearing unscrupulous and opportunistic.
A more principled stance would be to support the removal of barriers to participation in STEM fields and let the demographic outcomes fall where they may.
Brad Sharpless, Reisterstown
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.