Advertisement

Women-centered STEM programs needed as long as there is inequality

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 27, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Women-centered STEM programs needed as long as there is inequality
Rising seniors Shani and Kelli are all smiles as they sit in the pilot and co-pilot seats of an airplane during a visit to Teterboro Airport, on Tuesday, July 23, in New Jersey. The two high school students are part of a seven week coding program focused on computer science and hosted by United Technologies Corp. The company is collaborating with Girls Who Code on a strategy to increase the amount of women in STEM fields. (Bennett Raglin/AP)

So, certain STEM programs — “female-only science programs launched by many universities to redress gender imbalance in such fields as computer science and engineering” — are under legal attack by men as sexually discriminating against them (“Women’s STEM programs under fire," Aug. 26).

The poor dears. Well, maybe we can find a compromise that will make them happy. How about we run female-only STEM programs for as long as education, higher or otherwise, was offered to men only throughout history? That should be, oh, about 2,000 years, give or take a few decades.

Advertisement

Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement