Women-centered STEM programs needed as long as there is inequality

So, certain STEM programs — “female-only science programs launched by many universities to redress gender imbalance in such fields as computer science and engineering” — are under legal attack by men as sexually discriminating against them (“Women’s STEM programs under fire," Aug. 26).
The poor dears. Well, maybe we can find a compromise that will make them happy. How about we run female-only STEM programs for as long as education, higher or otherwise, was offered to men only throughout history? That should be, oh, about 2,000 years, give or take a few decades.
Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville
