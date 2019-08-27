Women-centered STEM programs needed as long as there is inequality

Rising seniors Shani and Kelli are all smiles as they sit in the pilot and co-pilot seats of an airplane during a visit to Teterboro Airport, on Tuesday, July 23, in New Jersey. The two high school students are part of a seven week coding program focused on computer science and hosted by United Technologies Corp. The company is collaborating with Girls Who Code on a strategy to increase the amount of women in STEM fields. (Bennett Raglin/AP)