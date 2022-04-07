The Sun shortchanged women’s college basketball | READER COMMENTARY

South Carolina's Zia Cooke dribbles during the national championship game, the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Does The Baltimore Sun value men’s and women’s sports equally? Consider the coverage given to the NCAA Division I basketball championship games (”Maryland women’s basketball’s big comeback falls short in 72-66 loss to Stanford in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16,” March 26).

In the print edition, the women’s coverage was relegated to the third page of the sports section, had one photo and the entire article covered about one-third of a page. The Men’s coverage in print was a two-page special section and had five photos, two of which were as large as the entire article for the women’s final.

The total area of photos for the men was just under 15 times that provided the women and overall six times as much space was given to the men compared to the women. I like to think that The Sun would have evolved more than it has in recognizing the tremendous efforts of both genders equally in their performances throughout the NCAA tournaments.

— Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm

