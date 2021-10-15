Feminism and sexuality: how attitudes have evolved | READER COMMENTARY

When I was in high school in Switzerland in the 1950s, my sex education consisted of a one-hour lecture by our young male biology teacher that was part of a semester of biology studying the human body. We came out of this session with the sense that, while copulation was necessary for procreation, it was a mechanical act best avoided as long as possible. This message, whether intended or not, was very much in line with the moral code of the times. Sex, we were taught by our parents, was not to be taken lightly. The correct sequence was: relationship first, sex in due course. Literature told a different story, but as yet only hinted at the mysterious delights of sex.