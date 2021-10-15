Feminism and sexuality: how attitudes have evolved | READER COMMENTARY

When I was in high school in Switzerland in the 1950s, my sex education consisted of a one-hour lecture by our young male biology teacher that was part of a semester of biology studying the human body. We came out of this session with the sense that, while copulation was necessary for procreation, it was a mechanical act best avoided as long as possible. This message, whether intended or not, was very much in line with the moral code of the times. Sex, we were taught by our parents, was not to be taken lightly. The correct sequence was: relationship first, sex in due course. Literature told a different story, but as yet only hinted at the mysterious delights of sex.
This model was set on its head a generation later when feminist liberation included educating women in getting to know their bodies. They were not only given permission to take pleasure in the sex act, but to demand it. Once the assumption had taken root that women could and should enjoy sex as equal partners, it was a small step to empower them to treat the sex act as men had done through the ages, as a source of pleasure without commitment — sex as recreation — alongside other recreational stimuli like alcohol or drugs.
But like all drugs, sex can become addictive with the need to increase the dosage to achieve the desired results. The sex act had to become ever more inventive. This development was reflected in the literature. Romance novels with yielding heroines clasped to hard-muscled manly bodies gave way to bodice rippers with detailed descriptions of foreplay and copulation. It inevitably ended in outright pornography, now also available on screen to stimulate both men and women privately or during joint sessions.
One of the downsides of this development was recently mentioned by Michelle Goldberg (”Why sex-positive feminism is falling out of fashion,” Oct. 5). She cites Amai Srinivasan (”The right to sex: Feminism in the 21st century”) in observing that porn has provided the script for a generation of young women’s sex lives, leaving many of them deeply insecure. Add to this the fact that men were equally liberated from the restraints of social norms that had strictly forbidden intimacy with gently raised girls. They eagerly embraced this culture of sexual promiscuity without commitment. Women who withheld their favors without a concomitant commitment or a closer relationship were labeled frigid.
In the 1990s, the realization that men still ultimately controlled the script led to more vocal demands for the end of this patriarchal control of sexuality, which included both subtle and overt expressions of sexual aggression both inside and outside intimate encounters. It took a long time for some courageous women to come forward and talk about abuse they had suffered in silence, often over decades, and even longer for them to be heard. But then the floodgates opened and the #MeToo movement was born. Women, sensitized to all forms of unwelcome attention began speaking out in public forums and social media. In consequence, workplace environments are being scrutinized and hopefully changed.
But a new generation of young women also seem to have come to realize that there is something missing in a culture that prizes sexual fulfillment over emotional connections. And so we have come almost full circle. Luckily, only “almost.” Modern women still insist on sexual fulfillment with whatever partner they choose. But many young women now prize again the importance of integrating it into a relationship. I was somewhat taken aback to learn that there is a new word for people who are attracted sexually only to someone with whom they also share an emotional connection. They are apparently called “demisexual.”
In my time, we called it “love.”
Sabine Oisi, Baltimore
