Men who seek to restrict women’s reproductive rights might one day see the tables turned | READER COMMENTARY

Meredith Britton writes that “all restrictions to accessing reproductive care are tools of oppression and perpetuate institutional and interpersonal violence against women” (”It’s true that ‘women deserve better’; they deserve abortion rights,” May 4).
I reread the entire commentary substituting the words “boy” for “girl,” “man” for “woman,” “men” for “women,” and “vasectomy” for “abortion.” Now, all the men voting against a woman’s right for an abortion ought to think hard about a man’s right to a vasectomy.
— W. Rogers, Baltimore
