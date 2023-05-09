Men who seek to restrict women’s reproductive rights might one day see the tables turned | READER COMMENTARY

People march through downtown Amarillo to protest a lawsuit to ban the abortion drug mifepristone, Feb. 11, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) (Justin Rex/AP)

Meredith Britton writes that “all restrictions to accessing reproductive care are tools of oppression and perpetuate institutional and interpersonal violence against women” (”It’s true that ‘women deserve better’; they deserve abortion rights,” May 4).

I reread the entire commentary substituting the words “boy” for “girl,” “man” for “woman,” “men” for “women,” and “vasectomy” for “abortion.” Now, all the men voting against a woman’s right for an abortion ought to think hard about a man’s right to a vasectomy.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

