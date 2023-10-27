The day of Catholic women priests is coming | READER COMMENTARY

Pope Francis greets Sister Patricia Murray during a session of the Synod of Bishops' 16th General Assembly in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Pope Francis convened a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

As an ordained priest in the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests, I appreciated that an article on the Synod of Bishops’ 16th General Assembly at the Vatican was published in The Baltimore Sun (“Differences remain over role of women as Catholics meet,” Oct. 26). While I perceived the synod as a step forward, it is really sad that the idea of women priests is a bridge too far.

I am grateful that Pope Francis speaks out against war and climate chaos, as well as on behalf of the poor. And I was ecstatic that he renounced the oppressive Document of Discovery. But unless he sees an apparition of God as a woman, I don’t believe that Francis will ever support the ordination of women priests. I have hope, however, that in the future a progressive pope will embrace the Divine Feminine. And equality in the form of women priests will finally come to the Roman Catholic Church.

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

