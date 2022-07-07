The future rests with women | READER COMMENTARY

Charles M. Blow’s recent commentary, “Women will save us” (July 1), emphasized his belief that it will be women who save this country. His statement immediately brought to mind a quote from the journalistic writing of the late Laura Ingalls Wilder, better known for her classic “Little House” books.
And here it is: “No one is giving a thought to the fact that in a free, democratic world, power will be in the hands of women.” She and Mr. Blow could have had some interesting discussions on that topic!
Advertisement
— Ann Weller Dahl, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.