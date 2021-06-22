Maryland’s payroll stats show women have options | READER COMMENTARY

It is disappointing to me that Mr. Barker seems to think that 40% is not an amazing achievement, but rather some kind of failure simply because women make up half or slightly more than half of the population in general. That is nonsense. The major variable that is often left out of the equation is that, according to the Pew Research Center, 86% of women between the ages of 40 to 44 are mothers. Top jobs in government, medicine, law and corporate America require an extreme commitment in time, often 60 to 80 hour-plus work weeks. That kind of commitment is not conducive to motherhood.