Perhaps a pre-release facility in every county is more than the state can take on right now, but we should provide this for as many women as possible. A women’s pre-release facility should be located where the majority of incarcerated women are from so it can have the greatest impact — not only on the women and their families, but on the entire state. More than half of Maryland’s incarcerated women come from Baltimore City and County. The Baltimore region is where a facility will do the most good.