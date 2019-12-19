Thank you to The Baltimore Sun for its continuing coverage of the Baltimore Museum of Art’s wonderful effort to collect art by women and the issue of representation in collections more generally (“Artworks by women are in short supply at Baltimore museums. Here’s why,” Dec. 10). One element to the story that has not come up much so far is the important role played by women in museums, serving as curators, collectors, conservators, benefactors and so much more.
The Walters and the BMA would not be what they are without the work of many brilliant women. Two of the Walters’ founding curators, Dorothy Kent Hill and Dorothy Miner, aided considerably by the registrar Winifred Kennedy, held their positions when relatively few women worked in museums. Ms. Miner went on to play a particularly important role in telling the history of women artists through her 1974 book, "Anastaise and her Sisters: Women Artists of the Middle Ages.”
The BMA, of course, is unimaginable without Claribel and Etta Cone’s extraordinary collection. More than art lovers with deep pockets, the Cone sisters actively shaped the history of modern art by fostering certain artists and influencing the tastes of other collectors. The legacies of women in these institutions lives on among the many creative women who keep them vibrant through their leadership and hard work today.
Ben Tilghman, Chestertown
The writer is an assistant professor of art history at Washington College.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.