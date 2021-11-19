The real problem with ‘Wokeness’: There’s not enough of it | READER COMMENTARY

If “woke” is the opposite of “asleep” then Wokeness will never fail. Thankfully, Bret Stephens provided all the ammunition needed to justify its existence and relevancy to the divisive times we currently live in (”Bret Stephens: Why ‘Wokeness’ will fail,” Nov. 15). The only downside to Wokeness is that for decades its net results and advancements are always incrementally achieved. In other words, it’s ridiculously slow. Thus, the continuation of trickle-down citizenship for non-white people or the American hypocrisy that Frederick Douglass spoke of still exists today.
Extreme left-wing ideology, such as abolishing the police, is not a definitive national theme in the Black community, but to reform the police is. You would never know it from media coverage, however. On top of that, you can’t get a commitment from police departments to collectively address the issue of police misconduct and brutality. Simple example: A strong and dedicated department identifies a rogue cop in its ranks with 14 years experience and 17 citizen complaints and, justifiably, that person is fired. He should not be able to drive 26 miles down the road to the next township and get a job as a police officer. A national database would eliminate that possibility.
The Virginia governor’s race and the racist hoopla being raised before school boards across the country is another smoke screen. Critical race theory is not — I repeat — is not being taught in schools, no matter how many times Fox News, One American News and Newsmax repeat the lie. They’ve managed to stoke enough fear among conservative white parents that there’s talk not only of banning books but even burning them if their content reveals the vileness of their ancestors and forefathers. In other words, the truth. The truth is too sensitive for their kids’ eyes and delicate minds? Nobody bothered to ask that before or after Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor killed herself this month in North Salt Lake, Idaho. She was only 10 years old. She was bullied and called the “N-word” by her peers and likened to apes.
Isabella’s peers learned that behavior and racist abuse from somebody — their friends, their parents, or family members. Far too many white people prefer their history gift-wrapped and sanitized. It must be strong on storming across the plains, John Wayne imagery, stars and stripes, Davy Crockett and “Remember the Alamo.” Seemingly, totally ignorant of the adage, “The truth will set you free” (and set your children free as well).
Walt Carr, Columbia
