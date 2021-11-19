The real problem with ‘Wokeness’: There’s not enough of it | READER COMMENTARY

The Virginia governor’s race and the racist hoopla being raised before school boards across the country is another smoke screen. Critical race theory is not — I repeat — is not being taught in schools, no matter how many times Fox News, One American News and Newsmax repeat the lie. They’ve managed to stoke enough fear among conservative white parents that there’s talk not only of banning books but even burning them if their content reveals the vileness of their ancestors and forefathers. In other words, the truth. The truth is too sensitive for their kids’ eyes and delicate minds? Nobody bothered to ask that before or after Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor killed herself this month in North Salt Lake, Idaho. She was only 10 years old. She was bullied and called the “N-word” by her peers and likened to apes.