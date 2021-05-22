xml:space="preserve">
Is being ‘woke’ a youthful folly? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 22, 2021 9:08 AM
The Woke Demolition Company. March 24, 2021 (Scott Stantis/Tribune Content Agency).

David Brooks went on and on in his recent column on “wokeness” (”This is how wokeness ends,” May 13), but this adage says it best: “If you are not a liberal when you are young, you have no heart; if you are not a conservative when you are old, you have no head!”

According to Mr. Brooks, all “wokeness” will be absorbed by the economy, and the “awoken” will all become bankers or right-wing columnist for The New York Times.

Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

