‘The Wiz’ can still make magic | READER COMMENTARY

Melody Betts, who plays Aunt Em and Evillene in the new revival of "The Wiz," belts out a sneak preview of “Believe in Yourself” during a news conference at the Hippodrome. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The original production of “The Wiz” premiered at the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre on Oct. 21, 1974 (”With help of a new state tax credit, ‘The Wiz’ could put Baltimore on the map again as a Broadway tryout town,” Aug. 15).

At that time, I was teaching English and drama at Frederick Douglass High School. I was given the opportunity to take several of my students to the opening night performance. It was a truly magical evening. I am so happy to see Broadway history being repeated with the return of “The Wiz” to Baltimore.

— Jan Purnell, Baltimore

