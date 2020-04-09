Wisconsin failed its voters and put them in harm’s way | READER COMMENTARY

I really feel for Wisconsin voters whose governor was unable to move the election because of increased push for voter suppression by an ultra-conservative state legislature and courts (“In battleground Wisconsin, long voter lines, no election results and a missed opportunity to build toward November,” April 7).
Hopefully, absentee voters can push out those who do not support democracy. Look to Maryland as a good example. Here our governor and legislature care about the safety of our citizens.
Kate Hartig, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.