Wisconsin failed its voters and put them in harm’s way | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 09, 2020 5:55 PM
Voters wait in line to cast ballots at Washington High School in Milwaukee while ignoring a stay-at-home order over the coronavirus threat to vote in the state's presidential primary election, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Voters wait in line to cast ballots at Washington High School in Milwaukee while ignoring a stay-at-home order over the coronavirus threat to vote in the state's presidential primary election, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.(Morry Gash/AP)

I really feel for Wisconsin voters whose governor was unable to move the election because of increased push for voter suppression by an ultra-conservative state legislature and courts (“In battleground Wisconsin, long voter lines, no election results and a missed opportunity to build toward November,” April 7).

Hopefully, absentee voters can push out those who do not support democracy. Look to Maryland as a good example. Here our governor and legislature care about the safety of our citizens.

Kate Hartig, Parkton

