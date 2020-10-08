Maryland wine consumers deserve more choices where to buy | READER COMMENTARY

We gave Maryland wine consumers more choices by passing wine shipping legislation in 2011 and restaurant corkage in 2012, but legalizing chain store sales would expand that (“It’s time Maryland allows beer and wine be sold at grocery, drug and convenience stores,” Oct. 5).
While chain stores will likely not replace the selection and service provided by independent wine stores, they do give consumers a convenience to purchase wine and beer while shopping for groceries. In addition, it could add additional tax revenues that could eventually help balance our state budget.
Laurie Forster, Easton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.