xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland wine consumers deserve more choices where to buy | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 08, 2020 8:41 AM
The Wine Source in Hampden is a well-regarded beer and wine store that would likely be able to handle competition if chain stores were permitted to sell alcohol in Maryland. File.
The Wine Source in Hampden is a well-regarded beer and wine store that would likely be able to handle competition if chain stores were permitted to sell alcohol in Maryland. File. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun)

We gave Maryland wine consumers more choices by passing wine shipping legislation in 2011 and restaurant corkage in 2012, but legalizing chain store sales would expand that (“It’s time Maryland allows beer and wine be sold at grocery, drug and convenience stores,” Oct. 5).

While chain stores will likely not replace the selection and service provided by independent wine stores, they do give consumers a convenience to purchase wine and beer while shopping for groceries. In addition, it could add additional tax revenues that could eventually help balance our state budget.

Advertisement

Laurie Forster, Easton

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement