Off-shore wind farm construction poses serious threat to whales | READER COMMENTARY

Many thanks to reporter Christina Condon for the thorough research informing her article, “New buoy could help scientists protect whales from wind farm construction off the coast of Ocean City” (Aug. 4).
The buoy, 23 miles off Maryland’s coast, floats in the 80,000-acre lease area in which the MarWin wind farm plans to drill and build wind turbines, starting in 2024. Supposedly, the buoy will send data to shore daily indicating any whale presence, thus enabling drilling to be halted and ships be told if they exceed a speed of 10 knots.
This project must be quashed, and here’s why: That section of ocean lies in whale lanes traversed almost year round by humpbacks, sei whales, fin whales and endangered right whales which number only 400 in the wild today.
No matter how sophisticated the communication apparatus of this buoy is, there must be a dozen ways the plan can fail to protect the beautiful mammals so susceptible to mental and physical injury from drilling noise and the boats themselves. Poor signals from the buoy, problems getting the word on whales to the drilling rigs, and enforcement of the speed limit on ships heading toward the Chesapeake Bay (already a problem), and other concerns — all may result in injury and death for the whales.
Whales are a vital component of the ecosystem not only of the oceans but also of our planet by sequestering carbon dioxide and regeneration of oxygen. And they’re beautiful to watch! All this is probably of little importance to the shippers and drillers when money is to be made. I trust that the Nature Conservancy and Oceana will be on top of this matter, petitioning the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to deny MarWin’s application for a permit to begin development.
As should the rest of us who treasure whales and the good they bring to our world.
Bruce Knauff, Towson
