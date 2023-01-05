Wind turbines pose a danger to birds | READER COMMENTARY

Wind turbines turn slowly in the cold winter sunset. As wind farms expand nationwide, wildlife biologists are concerned that bats - far more than birds - are vulnerable to the spinning blades of wind turbines like these near Ransom, Illinois. (John Smierciak/Chicago Tribune) (John Smierciak / Chicago Tribune / Chicago Tribune)

I appreciated the recent column by The Baltimore Sun’s Dan Rodricks regarding the beauty and enjoyment of birds while raising issues affecting them adversely (”Dan Rodricks: Birding as cool as jazz — Nico Sarbanes and the 200-species challenge of 2022,” Dec. 29).

One hazard was not at all mentioned. Wind turbines pose an obstacle course for our flying friends that also become guillotines when they are spinning fast. Is that omission due to wishing to avoid offending the adherents of green energy who become angry when confronted with the unforeseen consequences of fully adopting the practices they strenuously advocate?

— Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

