Bottom line, Ocean City’s elected leaders are just downright short sighted when it comes to their role in assuring a healthy and profitable future for their town for years to come. The time to make a real difference is now, not years from now. All evidence currently points to a future of battling higher and higher tides, and the Ocean City Council has no plans as to how to address that beyond more of the same. If they don’t take action now in meaningful ways to address climate change, it’s likely to be too late.