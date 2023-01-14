Harm turbines cause birds pales compared to cats | READER COMMENTARY

A wind turbine operates near the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey where it powers a local sewage treatment plant. Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (Wayne Parry/AP)

In a recent letter responding to a Dan Rodricks column, “Birding as cool as jazz — Nico Sarbanes and the 200-species challenge of 2022” (Dec. 29), Robert T. Kean pointed out that electricity-generating wind turbines kill birds. He implied that this fact was neglected by Dan Rodricks “due to wishing to avoid offending the adherents of green energy who become angry when confronted with the unforeseen consequences of fully adopting the practices they strenuously advocate” (”Wind turbines pose a danger to birds,” Jan. 5).

According to the American Bird Conservancy, wind turbines do kill about 681,000 birds per year. To put that in perspective, cats are estimated to kill 2.4 billion birds per year or 3½ times as many — and cats don’t produce electricity that we all need.

Advertisement

— Neil Cohen, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.