Maryland must do offshore wind the right way | READER COMMENTARY

People have many opinions about offshore wind in Maryland (”‘Wind Farms: protecting our shoreline!’ should be the new Ocean City slogan,” March 11), but the fact is that two projects have won approval and will be built. The question is whether Maryland will do it wisely.

That’s what the POWER Act (Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources) Senate Bill 781/House Bill 793, is all about. There’s no time to lose. If we want to make sure our new offshore wind electricity connects efficiently to the grid, if we want to squeeze as much power as possible from these two approved projects, and if we want to capitalize on the infrastructure we’ll already be building by setting a goal for more capacity even further from shore, Maryland’s House or Senate must pass this bill by March 20 or it will likely die.

I’m proud that my state senator, Katie Fry Hester, is one of the sponsors of this bill along with Sen. Brian Feldman and Sen. Benjamin Brooks. A coalition of many diverse groups has come together to support it. It’s crunch time. Calling or emailing your state legislator’s office is easy. I hope you’ll do that today so we can build offshore wind smartly in Maryland.

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

