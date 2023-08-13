Offshore wind farms pose wildlife threat | READER COMMENTARY

A police officer in Seaside Park, New Jersey rides a beach buggy near a dead whale on the beach on March 2, 2023. Many local Republican lawmakers and their supporters have blamed offshore wind farm preparation for the East Coast deaths despite assertions by government scientists that the two are not related. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (Wayne Parry/AP)

Thanks, Christine Condon, once again for your research for the article, “Feds select possible new offshore wind areas off the coast of Maryland beaches” (Aug. 3). We wish it presented positive consequences and not scary ones.

What with all the hype and grand economic plans for wind farming off Maryland’s coast, not one word from the project-movers on consequent harm to the sea’s wildlife, most notably the whales and fish. We are with Ocean City’s mayor and city council in linking the dead whales washed up on the coast with offshore wind harvesting. OC also doesn’t like the prospects for the “viewshed” — turbines visible in the distance.

And has anyone considered the possible shift in the path of sharks? Do Maryland vacationers really want the ocean along our shores featuring lots of shark fins?

Oh yes, there’ll be a public comment time and a (presumably perfunctory) environmental review. But the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s “in depth review,” according to John Begala, the vice president for federal and state policy of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, does not mention ocean wildlife off the coast, but rather the possible impact upon any U.S. Department of Defense and NASA activities nearby.

Naturally! Ignore the welfare of the sea creatures, especially whales which, before they die, draw tons of carbon dioxide from the environment. These pro-leasing organizations that wield the power are pushing to chop up our ocean into wind leaseholds, meaning revenue for the state — all this for a total of 2 gigawatts of wind energy out of a government-established goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030.

As for the future of our ocean, here’s a chilling quote from Begala: “We are really hopeful that this is just the first bite of the apple in terms of further leasing in the Central Atlantic, and this is not the endgame.”

Leasing Maryland’s offshore waters has not been fully approved. You who love our ocean’s whales and great fishes, and those who cherish an uncluttered seascape and those who plan to stay out of shark-inhabited waters: Let Ocean City officials know of your solidarity with them. Silence is deadly to our cause. But our voices in unison can halt, or at least slow, the ocean-leasing madness.

— Bruce and Leslea Knauff, Towson

