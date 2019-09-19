Wind farms are not eyesores

I read with interest Dan Rodricks’ column, “Harris claims wind farms are a national security risk” (Sept. 17).
Several years ago, we visited Copenhagen in Denmark. To our surprise, there was a huge wind farm right outside of Copenhagen, easily visible from the city. We didn’t view it as an eyesore. Rather, we viewed it as evidence we were in a country that was way ahead of everyone else.
Leon Reinstein, Pikesville
