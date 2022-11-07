Setting the record straight on Wilson and World War I | READER COMMENTARY

Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat and leader of the Progressive Movement, served as the 28th U.S. President from 1913 to 1921. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Tony Essex / Getty Images)

Some may read Charles M. Blow’s recent column as incorrectly claiming that Woodrow Wilson in 1912 ran on an “America First” platform to keep America out of World War I (”Charles M. Blow: Extremism is on the rise. Again.” Nov. 4). Specifically, he writes that after he secured his party’s nomination in 1912 he would “go on” to run on a platform that was “primarily about maintaining America’s neutrality in World War I.”

That war did not commence until 1914. To be clear, it was Wilson’s 1916 campaign that emphasized his keeping America out of Europe’s war.

— Richard P. Kidwell, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

