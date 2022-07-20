Baltimore’s outstanding man: William Wells | READER COMMENTARY

William Wells, 77, longtime basketball coach at the Madison Square Recreation Center, will be honored in a ceremony on July 30 when the street next to the center will be renamed William Wells Lane. He is also lauded for founding the St. Frances Academy basketball program which became a powerhouse in the region under his leadership. July 7, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

It was delightful to see a colorful, above-the-fold picture and story of a true unsung hero in our city, William Wells of East Baltimore (”Where it all started: Baltimore to name street at Madison Square Recreation Center after former St. Frances basketball coach William Wells,” July 18). In the article, we get a great picture of a man who knew how to relate to our city’s children and youth. The mission of how he lived his life is instructive, if we care to learn.

Mr. Wells listened to young people, talked to them, mentored them and even took them into the home he shared with his wife, Marvais, and his daughter, Keita. Sometimes, the kids had parent trouble, sometimes they suffered sudden loss of a parent.

In this period of the squeegee or not to squeegee question in Baltimore, William Wells reminds us that “attention must be paid” always to our children and youth. While others may have forgotten our young people, he quietly was father, mentor and friend to them. He was whatever they needed, and that’s what Baltimore must be: attentive, responsive, creative and inspiring.

Mr. Wells was the outstanding athletic director and the boys basketball coach at St. Frances Academy and Community Center for many years. He was highly successful and highly regarded by many. He and I have been friends for many a year, since we met at the academy in 2002. He knew my father who also worked for the city’s Bureau of Recreation.

It is great to know he will be honored with a street naming ceremony at the corner of Biddle and Eden Streets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30. The public is invited. And we should all be learning from the life he lived and the lives he touched. If not him, who?

— Ralph E. Moore Jr., Baltimore

The writer is a former director of St. Frances Academy Community Center.

