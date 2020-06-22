xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wilkes School, a casualty of pandemic, will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 22, 2020 12:52 PM
Wilkes School choir performs last year. The school has announced it will be closing for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilkes School choir performs last year. The school has announced it will be closing for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I was saddened to read that the Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter’s Church has become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic (”When the shutdown is permanent: As Maryland reopens, some landmark businesses and schools are closing forever,” June 11). My daughters attended the school from the mid-1990s through the mid-2000s when it was the Grace and St. Peter’s School.

It was a small, intimate school. Students were racially diverse and from different areas of the city. There was a sense of community among the students, parents and excellent staff. As mentioned in the article, its Mt. Vernon location provided students with a unique opportunity to walk to several of the city’s cultural institutions.

Advertisement

It will be missed.

Douglas Kaplan, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement