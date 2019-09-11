To all the parents who don’t want their kids to go to Wilde Lake: It is a good high school

When I see signs around Howard County saying things like “improve, not move,” I’m both angry and indignant. Implying that my school is inferior isn’t only offensive, it also ignores the truth of Wilde Lake. Teachers I had as a freshman greet me by name in the hall. One has edited countless scholarship essays for me, yet another gives up her weekends to judge speech competitions despite not getting paid. They care about students as people beyond how many AP classes we’re taking or what our SAT scores are.