U.S. should reconsider cutting funding to WHO during global pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

The current situation concerning the decision of the U.S. to halt funding to the World Health Organization is one that should be given serious consideration (“Trump halts US payments to World Health Organization pending a review of its coronavirus warnings,” April 14). The WHO is a major player in the response to the current coronavirus pandemic. The decision to freeze funding to the United Nations agency could not have come at a more inopportune time, as many countries in the world rely on the WHO’s much-needed assistance to fight the spread of the virus.