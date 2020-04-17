U.S. should reconsider cutting funding to WHO during global pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

The current situation concerning the decision of the U.S. to halt funding to the World Health Organization is one that should be given serious consideration (“Trump halts US payments to World Health Organization pending a review of its coronavirus warnings,” April 14). The WHO is a major player in the response to the current coronavirus pandemic. The decision to freeze funding to the United Nations agency could not have come at a more inopportune time, as many countries in the world rely on the WHO’s much-needed assistance to fight the spread of the virus.
Similarly, the fight to eliminate many other infectious diseases also relies on U.S. funding. Tuberculosis, for example, is the leading infectious disease killer worldwide. Much of the global cases of TB can be prevented with the provision of comprehensive primary health care and treated with cheap, effective, generic drugs (94% of TB responds to drug treatment). While our leaders debate about the mistakes and faults that have led us to our current situation with COVID-19, they should not forget the other diseases like TB that continue to run rampant and claim millions of lives each year.
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Chris Van Hollen has a very important voice to support increased U.S. funding to fight TB and support the appropriation of funding for comprehensive primary health care in crises, such as the one the world finds itself in now. COVID-19 has taught us that infectious diseases know no boundaries, and helping those beyond our borders will inevitably help those within our borders.
Akua Abrah, Crofton
