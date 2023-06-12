White supremacists are proud of what exactly? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images) (brent stirton/Getty Images)

Why do white supremacists feel so supreme? What did they do to put themselves above all others? And why are they willing to make life worse for others so they can feel so good about themselves (”Do Black Trump fans enjoy hanging out with Oath Keepers?” June 1)?

They didn’t pass any difficult test to be white. It was a chance merging of genes, not their choosing, that made their men male. No effort on the part of these men made them straight — though their actions often seem to show internal questioning. Supremacists are most likely Christian, not from studying all religions, but because their family was.

Such individuals didn’t cross oceans or jungles to be an American. They made absolutely no effort to be who they are. Yet, they’ll harass and fight anyone who’s not them.

— Jim Martin, Middle River

