Beware white supremacists masquerading among Baltimore protesters | READER COMMENTARY

So far, Baltimore demonstrators have been rather successful in thwarting these men. Several of them were surrounded and neutralized by protesters last week. It is not that they are “outside agitators” (“Blaming ‘outside agitators’ a deflection rooted in civil rights era,” June 1). They may be locals, but they have ulterior motives. They are persistent and are not easily deterred. We must remain alert to protect our city and our cause.