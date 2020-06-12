Some friendly advice to all those white people protesting mistreatment of black people | READER COMMENTARY

As an African American living in Baltimore, I want to acknowledge all my white sisters and brothers, and provide some degree of gratitude for protesting police brutality perpetrated by racism. What I witnessed both surprised me, provided hope and made me sad. For blocks and blocks, there was a sea of people as far as the eye could see. It appeared to me that more than 90% were white and most were under 30. I was so moved that I wanted to cry for two reasons: This display of white outrage at yet another killing of an African-American male makes me think that there is finally some recognition of the pain that black people have suffered and the realization that we live in a society so infused with racism that it takes white voices to validate black pain (“‘Stop the pain,’ George Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress: ‘I’m here today to ask you to make it stop,'” June 10).