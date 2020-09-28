The truth of white privilege should not be ignored | READER COMMENTARY

To get an education beyond high school, Black people had limited options as far as college selection was concerned. Maryland Black people had to leave the state to attend graduate and professional schools. Black Americans were denied opportunity for centuries. Doors were closed and stayed closed. White Baltimoreans did not willingly integrate as that would mean losing their white privilege. The fact is that intelligence and a good work ethic has to do with ability and opportunity and not race or gender. To pretend that white privilege did not have an harmful effect on our African American citizens is a slap in the face to all who were denied fundamental opportunities.